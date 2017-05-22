AIOU to set up data-resource centre

ISLAMABAD: The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will soon set up a date-resource centre to assist the PhD and MPhil students in conducting qualitative and meaningful research on the issues related to community’s welfare.

This was announced by AIOU’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while inaugurating a week-long workshop on data-analysis that was organised by the Education Faculty in collaboration with the USAID.

He assured that the data resource centre will provide the students with the latest information for holding in-depth research in their relevant field. This is the part of the university’s consistent efforts to promote research culture in the country.