At least 21 kilogrammes of heroin was recovered from London bound PIA flight PK 785.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF ) carried out a search operation of the flight and interrogated crew members.

At least five people have been reportedly detained for further investigation. The PIA spokesperson is reported to have stated that the flight had been cleared and was ready for take-off.

The aircraft was not allowed to take off.

The heroine was recovered from the catering cabin of the plane.