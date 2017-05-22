20 kg heroin recovered from London-bound PIA flight

KARACHI: At least 21 kilogrammes of heroin was recovered from London-bound PIA flight PK 785 at Islamabad airport on Monday. The heroin was concealed in the catering galley of the flight PK-785.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out a search operation of the flight and interrogated crew members. Due to the search operation, the flight was delayed for several hours.

Although the plane was given clearance to fly to London, the smuggler remained unidentified, a source claimed.

The airline has also decided that all the international flights would be cleared only after thorough checking of the aircraft.

PIA Spokesperson Mashood Tajwar said that the aviation division has issued directives calling for the checking of every international flight by anti-narcotics force, PIA securities, PIA vigilance, customs intelligence and other institutions.

The PIA has taken a stern action to keep its fleet free from any effort of smuggling narcotics or other contraband items through the PIA aircraft, he added. The initiative was taken in the light of recommendations made by the Central Operational Committee formed by Aviation Division who had ordered to thoroughly search all aircraft immediately for any concealed contraband items, the spokesperson added.

PIA Spokesman further said, “Four aircraft were planned to be searched on Monday, out of which one aircraft – that was destined to fly to London from Islamabad PK-785, was thoroughly checked and 20 kg heroin was recovered.”

The combined search was made by ANF along with PIA security and other agencies. The screening check was conducted well before the flight departure and boarding of passengers. The boarding of passengers was done after the aircraft was cleared and the flight departed after a delay of two hours.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan has ordered for a speedy investigation to probe for the culprits who will be dealt with according to law.

Meanwhile, an investigation team has been formed under the convenorship of Punjab Police Additional IG Hussain Asghar to unearth this racket, the PIA spokesman concluded.