Watch video of Trump and other White House officials dance in Riyadh

US President Donald Trump along with other White House officials took part in a ceremonial sword dance on Saturday in Saudi Arabia outside the Murabba Palace in Riyadh

Trump was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump on a two-day trip. He has chosen Saudi Arabia as his first foreign stop as President and his visits later include visits to Israel, the Vatican City, Belgium and Italy where he is to take part in NATO and G7 summits.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner were also travelling as part of the presidential entourage.

Video of the dance shows Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross dancing with swords perched on their shoulders as part of a line of men in traditional Saudi garb ahead of a state dinner.



The video was originally uploaded by Saudi State Television.