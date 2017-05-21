The Lost Farmer

Higher ratio of urban seats after census would press further on the grief-stricken farmers.

On its path towards ‘modernisation’, Pakistan lost its farmers somewhere in the rural centres. Rapid urbanisation overshadows what was once a farmer’s economy. Political parties lure the urban masses with handsome funds to stay in the game. Outcries of the farmers for their rights are ignored ruthlessly.

The urban-rural dilemma is encountered by most governments. If the producers are enriched with high crop support price, it would inflate the cost of edibles for the urban consumers. Governments cannot resist the joint power of urban protests but they can defy the weak protests of dispersed farmers.

Take PML-N, it aligns itself to the changing demographics by focusing on urban centres. The bias is clear. In the fiscal year 2016-2017, Lahore was profligately gifted a large chunk of almost 58 per cent of Punjab’s development budget. The favouritism continues throughout their tenure.

As you sow, so shall you reap? This maxim states one’s reward for one’s actions. The electoral strategy of the urban based parties is to keep the urban masses on board. Reap the benefits through ballot. What about the rural areas?

Electables.

Political parties welcome electables. They increase the in-house majority handsomely. These electables hold a considerable influence in their respective constituencies. Kinship and patronage are two key aspects of Pakistani society that overpower these local influential leaders. Electables enjoy their dominance over state institutions. The ‘thana katcheri’ political culture manufactures a significant vote bank in their domain.

Issue based politics remain a dream in the rural side. Pakistan’s democracy is represented by a set of brokers, MNAs and MPAs, in their respective assemblies. Majority of these electables remain uninterested in the severe issues faced by the farmers. Being apathetic to the issues does not harm their vote bank much. It reflects underrepresentation of the common Pakistani farmers’ miseries in agrarian life. The high rate of rural-urban migration adds to the pain of the farmers as well.

The exodus of settlers in metropolitans in the past and the ongoing census will unfold a new story in Pakistan’s politics. With a drastic increase in population especially of urban centers, there are two ways forward in the parliament. Either beef up the number of seats in the parliament or increase the cap of population per representative. The option for ruling PML-N is obvious. Increasing the number of urban seats would provide them with an added benefit as their main support base lies in non-rural regions.

Is this gerrymandering?

This is a question of utmost importance for all political parties. Higher ratio of urban seats after census would press further on the grief-stricken farmers. A balance between the urban-rural seats seems to be the only healthy way out of the muddle.

Social media is another tool that communicates the grievances of the masses to the government. Woe to the illiterate farmers who cannot utilise this service. Unequal education opportunities in addition to having smartphones without internet services bring disfavour to the farmers. If not government, not politicians, not social media, then who will listen to the dejected farmers?

It is the collective job of people from all walks of life to influence the government, and it is also their constitutional right in a democracy. As the last budget of this government is around the corner, agriculturists, politicians, economists, academicians, journalists and others should combine efforts to persuade the government for relieving the lost farmers of Pakistan. While the government focuses completely on disentangling itself from the energy crisis, the rural economy is on a nosedive. There is a pressing need for reprioritisation.

Pakistan is an agricultural economy. Although the services sector and manufacturing sector have expanded, the fact that majority of the population is linked to the agricultural sector is unchanged. If this half of the population is further squeezed in economic terms, its eventual fall out will adversely impact other sectors as well. If Pakistan has to compete with the neighbours’ high economic growth rates, it is imperative that the agricultural sector be uplifted. The idea is to bring an equal purchasing power capacity across the board instead of high purchasing power capacity for a few.

It can be done through structural changes. Last minute relief packages only delay the decapitation. When was the last time Pakistan developed a seed of its own? A long, long time ago. Minimal funding in Research and Development department renders Pakistan incompetent in the international market. Furthermore, it is the dire need of the hour to alter the agricultural practices to avoid any undesired environmental degradation. Moreover, microfinancing is another tool that demands funding so that the helpless farmers liberate themselves from the brokers who twist their arms by providing loans on strict conditions. These steps require the will power of decision makers that does not seem to be at the moment.

Famous novelist William Roger stated, “The farmer has to be an optimist or s(he) wouldn’t still be a farmer.” That’s true. Farmers look on to the next budget. If left unheard, they will look on to the next general elections. They will remain optimistic. But will their optimism ever bear fruits?