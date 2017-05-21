Shah Mehmood Qureshi meets detained PTI social media activists at FIA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday met with detained PTI social media activists at the FIA Headquarters.

In a tweet by PTI Spokesperson Fawad Hussain Chaudhary, it has been stated that party’s senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi met all detained social activists at the FIA headquarter.

He said that PTI will provide legal assistance without political discrimination.

Earlier, social media activists from PTI were detained by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under allegations of posting against institutions of the country.