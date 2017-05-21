Quaid-i-Azam University clash: Police lodge FIRs against accused

ISLAMABAD: The Police have registered a case against some 200 unidentified persons and 25 nominated ones over the Quaid-i-Azam University clash.

Out of the 25, 12 are reportedly students belonging to the Mehran students council, while 13 others are of those from the Baloch council. The FIR states one of the students belonging to the Mehran council was arrested with weapons in his possession.

The FIRs have been lodged by Quaid-i-Azam University Deputy Registrar Humayun Khan at Secretariat police station.

The nominated persons are accused of possessing weapons illegally, wreaking havoc at the university and making murder attempts.

At least 30 people were reportedly injured when two students group clashed on the university premises.The students hailed rocks at each other, while exchange of fire was also reported.

A heavy contingent of police reached the campus following unrest. Rangers were also summoned to bring the situation under control.The injured including some wounded by gunshots have been shifted to the hospital.

Police have also reportedly arrested a few students involved in the clash.