PSP warns to shut down Karachi

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal on Sunday warned that people agitated due to the closure of Shahra-e-Faisal would be ready for the entire city to be shut down.

Kamal while talking to the media said that people unable to provide basic facilities to their families will take to the streets and even the entire province, Sindh, could be closed down. He added further, “We will not move an inch from our 16-point demand.”

During the news conference, Kamal also welcomed Pakistan Muslim League-Functional’s Nawab Rashid, who has joined PSP.

About Shahra-e-Faisal, the PSP chief was referring to the incident of May 14, last Sunday, when Million March of PSP was intercepted. Police had baton-charged to disperse party workers and officials and amany of them were arrested that day, including Kamal, who was later released.

The step was taken to prevent the party workers and officials from marching towards Chief Minister House, situated in Red Zone, where the city commissioner had imposed Section 144, a few a hours ahead of the rally.