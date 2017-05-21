PM Nawaz Sharif departs for Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif departed for Riyadh on Sunday morning to attend the Arab Islamic American Summit on the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz.

The premier’s delegation consists of several government officials and media persons, including foreign affairs’ adviser Sartaj Aziz.

Upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia, the prime minister will head to the summit, which is being attended by around three dozen leaders of Islamic countries, including the prime ministers of Bangladesh and Malaysia, and the Afghan president, as well as US President Donald Trump.

As per sources, Sharif will apprise the forum on Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and extremism and share success strategies. The country’s issues with Afghanistan may also be highlighted during the meeting with the Saudi King

US President Donald Trump and leaders of the world’s Islamic nations will meet to address ways of building more robust and effective security partnerships to counter and prevent the growing threat of terrorism and violent extremism around the globe through promoting tolerance and moderation, states the summit’s official website.

On Saturday, the Foreign Office clarified following media reports aired on the contrary that the ‘full agenda’ of the summit will not leave time for the premier to hold bilateral meetings with President Trump and King Salman.