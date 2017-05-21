PM Nawaz arrives in Riyadh to attend Arab-Islamic-US summit

Riyadh: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Riyad on Sunday to attend the Arab-Islamic-American summit being hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The PM was invited by King Salman of Saudi Arabia to attend the summit.

A meeting between PM Nawaz and US President Donald Trump is also expected at the summit.

The summit aims at reinvigorating relations between the Arab Muslim countries and the US. On the other day, President Trump arrived in Riyad who was greeted by King Salman. In a series of negotiations, US and Saudia have finalised an arms deal amounting to $350 billion.