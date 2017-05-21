PFA seals factory for substandard cooking oil production

LAHORE: A factory where animal fat was being used to produce cooking oil was sealed and two perpetrators arrested late Saturday night.

Teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), led by its director-general Noorul Amin Mengal, raided the factory while operations were underway there and seized 14,000 litres of the substandard oil.

PFA officials said the oil was being prepared — mostly at night to avoid suspicion — in huge quantities to cater to the ‘Ramzan demand’.

Two people were arrested and an FIR has been registered, the officials informed.

The officials further stated that records of sales and supply of raw material have also been confiscated so as to nab all those involved in the scam.

In January this year, the PFA raided a cooking oil production factory and sealed it after discovering questionable processes and unhealthy elements in its products.

A total of 50,000 litres of cooking oil was confiscated from the factory after it was found that chicken waste was being used to manufacture the product.

The oil was said to be under use in a number of hotels in the city.