Man kills 6-month-old daughter in Multan

MULTAN: A man named Waseem has murdered his six-month-old daughter in Multan, it has been reported on Sunday.

As per details, Waseem drowned his six-month daughter named Ramsha Noor in a pale filled with water. He then went on to choke the infant to make sure that she was dead.

The mother of the girl has claimed that her husband murdered her daughter because he wanted a son.He was arrested by the police shortly after committing the crime.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect was married to his cousin for eight years and was residing with his in-laws.