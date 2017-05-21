Light rain soothes dry weather in Lahore

Lahore: The high temperature and dry weather observed over the past few months abated after light-rain in the city on May 21.

The Met department said that minimum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees while the maximum would reach 39 degrees throughout the day. It was further reported that more rain is expected in the evening and at night in Lahore.

Moreover, dust-thunderstorm and rain with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Kashmir, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department.