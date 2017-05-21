Leafy greens, eggs prevent lethargy

Though you had a full night sleep still the yawning does not stop. Many of us rush to have our coffee cup in this situation but there are some foods that are better and more efficient than the cup of coffee. Here are the foods that prevent lethargy:

Chia seeds: Chia seeds are rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids, which are considered as brain boosters. It shuns weariness and keeps you more alert. These seeds are amazing as they absorb 10 times their weight in water, accelerating digestion while making it sure that you are hydrated and energised. So, add it to your drinks which you are going to consume feverishly in the coming days.

Chilled water: Water has the ability to rejuvenate you. It awakens your senses. It keeps our body cells hydrated and active. Long dry spells take a toll on your ability to remain alert and active. So, if you feel sluggish during your day, just rush to the water cooler.

Leafy greens: Vegetables such as spinach, lettuce, and kale can get you rid of that feeling of lethargy. These greens are rich in Vitamin B, with the help of which your body converts food into energy. So, include them in your salad, it will keep you alive.

Eggs: Eggs are one of the best breakfast choices. Do not miss the yolk as it contains protein and thus keeps your body charged for a long time.

Chocolate milk: Chocolate is a mood enhancer itself and when combined with milk it is magical. Milk gives you calcium and with chocolate it becomes a powerhouse of energy.