Jibran Jogezai’s mother demands justice for son’s murder

KARACHI: The family of Jibran Jogezai, murdered on May 7 as a result of family dispute over property, demanded the immediate arrest of Ajmal Khan, the victim’s cousin and alleged murderer.

At a press conference held on Saturday at the Karachi Press Club, Jibran’s mother, Dr Nargis Jogezai, along with other family members, his university teachers and friends demanded the federal government to provide them justice. The family feared that the murderer of Jibran was a great threat to the entire family.

Dr Nargis said her son’s murderer was an absconder, adding that their tribal elders were protecting the murderer. She further alleged that they were pressuring her not to pursue the case. She pleaded the authorities to put Ajmal’s name on the Exit Control List so that he was not allowed to leave the country.

Dr Nargis demanded civil society members to raise their voices for the arrest of the murderer, in order to prevent future killings of young people over petty monetary issues in the name of tribal tradition. According to her, the murderer had also attacked the family before the incident but the incident had gone unnoticed.