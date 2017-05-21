Jadhav or any other terrorist, will be brought to justice: Aizaz

Pakistan ambassador to US Aizaz Chaudhry attended an event on the occasion of 70 years of friendship between Pakistan and USA which was a Sufi night held at Pakistan Embassy in Washington in which , important personalities of Foreign Office and American nationals participated.

Ustad Dilshad made the atmosphere captivating with his beautiful melodies. Aizaz Chaudhry talking to reporters said that the message of saints has been given in America through Sufi music.

On a question regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav, Aizaz Chaudhry said it does not matter whether it is Kulbhushan Jadhav or any other terrorist, he will be punished according to the law.

The ambassador further said that the meeting between Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia will be helpful for the relations between both countries.

Aizaz Chaudhry said Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia will help built a better relationships of America with Muslim countries. The defense agreement with USA is due to Saudi Arabia’s own needs, he added.