Irish gay bar defaced with Nazi, homophobic graffiti

Ireland’s most well-known gay bar was defaced with homophobic slurs and a swastika, some two years after the country passed a milestone marriage equality law.

The George, in the centre of Dublin, was branded with a chalk-written swastika and several anti-gay slogans in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The hateful slurs came as a shock to those who had considered blatant homophobia a thing of the past since Ireland voted to allow same-sex couples to legally marry in 2015.

For those who think that marriage equality settled the issue and that identity politics are over – this happened to The George last night pic.twitter.com/QkOTxWzsoV — Mary McAuliffe (@MaryMcAuliffe4) May 20, 2017

This is said to be the first incident of homophobic vandalism against the bar since the same-sex referendum was passed, according to the bar’s manager, who said the club was often vandalised before the marriage-equality movement.

“Before the referendum our windows at the front would get broken on a regular basis, but since the referendum that hasn’t happened,” Darragh Flynn told the Irish Times.

“Things are getting better. It’s not an overnight change, it’s a gradual change, but I believe we are moving towards full acceptance. It will maybe take a generation but it’s getting better.”

“The people who vandalised the George do NOT represent modern Ireland”

i’m *super* sorry, but they do to a degree. It hasn’t gone away. — tobias 🐛 (@toebuyuz) May 20, 2017

The man who carried out the vandalism was captured on video by the bar’s three CCTV cameras and was subsequently arrested by Irish police on Saturday, who have launched an investigation.

The Republic of Ireland became the world’s first country to legalise same-sex marriage by means of a popular vote on May 22, 2015.

