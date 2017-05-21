India imposes restrictions in Srinagar to quell “Hafta-e-Shahdat” rally

Srinagar: India imposed restrictions in several areas of the city and placed separatist leaders in India-held-Kashmir under house arrest on Sunday, said a private news agency.

Accordingly, Indian authorities intend to clamp down on a proposed rally to commemorate the death of Mirwaiz Farooq.

Mr Farooq was killed by gunmen on May 21, 1990, at his residence in Nigeen.

The rally would also protest against the death of another senior separatist leader, Lone, who was gunned down at Eidgah on May 21, 2002.

As per the news agency, the separatist leaders had announced a week-long mourning, Hafta-e-Shahdat, in remembrance of the martyrs.

“The restrictions have been imposed to maintain law and order. These are preventive in nature.”, reported a senior security official.

He added: “Restrictions have been imposed in areas falling under the jurisdiction of five police stations of Srinagar including Nowhatta, MR Gunj, Khanyar, Rainawari and Safa Kadai.”

The situation in Indian-held Kashmir has been tense since April 9, when eight people including seven students were killed by Indian police and paramilitaries during by-election violence.

Clashes between the separatist groups and Indian forces have been frequent since the killing of Burhan Wani, a young separatist leader, by the security forces.

The incident sparked protest and violence across the occupied territory. India has taken strict measures to ensure its dominion remains unchallenged.

Indian authorities have employed various measures including a ban on social media websites to control the situation. Despite criticism, India continues to grossly violate the fundamental rights of Kashmiris.

A video surfaced on social media which showed a Kashmiri tied to the front of an Indian army jeep carrying the insignia “rock thrower”. The jeep was patrolled through the city to show the fate that all rock throwers will meet.

The clip sparked outrage and debates regarding the gross violations committed by Indian troops.