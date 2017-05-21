In conversation with Mr Wang Shida: “China wants really strong connectivity”

Opting out is India’s choice

Dr Wang Shida is the Assistant Director at China Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR). Dr Wang basically belongs to the Institute of South and Southeast Asian and Oceanian Studies. He got Master’s degree in Law from China Foreign Affairs University and attained Doctors in International Relations from China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations. He mainly focuses on South Asian Studies and has dozens of articles and some books to his credit.

He is part of one of the high-powered delegations visiting Islamabad these days as the nuts and bolts of the CPEC master plan are beginning to take concrete shape. Incidentally, these days the information overload about CPEC and the resulting regional scenario has led to contradicting viewpoints about various developments. DNAtalked exclusively to Dr Shida to get his perspective on the situation.

Question: The Chinese leadership’s recent initiative to give India a place in the landmark CPEC project had the potential to end some of Southeast Asia’s biggest roadblocks to increased commerce, etc., with one stroke. Why, in your opinion, India wishes to keep itself outside this ambit?

Dr Wang Shida: From time to time scholars from India mention that India is opposing the CPEC as it passes through the areas which they call the areas of Kashmir controlled by Pakistan. This is why that India says it is reluctant to join the CPEC or OBOR. This is a very open excuse.

But there may be other excuses also. Sometimes there needs to be focus on the economic development, getting rid of old mindsets and look forward towards a bright future. CPEC will enhance economic development of Pakistan to a great extent. Even the friends of India are taking interest in OBOR initiative of China. Under the framework of OBOR, China is investing huge amounts in the region. If some country is not interested in OBOR, it is okay. It’ll be their loss.

Q: What, in your opinion, would future prospects look like if Pakistan and India both sign on to the Nuclear Suppliers Group. India, of late, has reportedly removed any objections from both countries joining. Do you think this is a road that can be taken in the near future?

WS: I think the Chinese position on Nuclear Suppliers Group is very clear. First we should be clear that the rules and regulations are in place for either country to fulfill before joining the NSG. Some countries like South Africa, Turkey, Mexico, New Zealand, Austria, etc, had opposed inclusion for either country in the NSG. It was not an India-specific condition but for either country to join the NSG.

These countries believe that any country aims at joining the NSG regime must sign the NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) first.

Q: As CPEC rolls on, will reliance be based on traditional power generation mix of hydro and thermal or is there the likelihood of adding nuclear power stations along the way as well?

WS: When we talk about energy cooperation between China and Pakistan, I think it is really, really comprehensive. Traditional power generation sources like coal power plants, hydro projects and wind power plants are all part and parcel of projects under CPEC.

These projects will make the country progress. The second point that you talked about, nuclear power plants and nuclear energy; I think our cooperation in this sector is very small. Although CPEC is not exclusively an energy project, still it is a huge part of it. In our joint cooperation committees, we decide such things step by step.

There are Pakistan’s suggestions and then there is input from China and then finally we reach consensus. About nuclear power plants, China has huge potential to export machinery related to nuclear power projects. These things are to be decided on a governmental level and I see no reason that cooperation in this particular direction being hampered.

Q: Do you feel the region needs a new security paradigm, on the lines of the quadrilateral coordination group that should include India as well, to pave the way for greater regional integration in the wake of CPEC?

WS: You are quite right in your assumption that Afghanistan is in the state of turmoil and there might have been a spillover effect all over the region. However, we are working closely on not only quadrilateral group but there are also other initiatives and other regimes Pakistan and China are working on. In the future, we could see more initiatives to such effect.

The thing to look for now is the foreign interference in Afghanistan. See, the real confrontation in Afghanistan is between varying groups, groups inside the government are opposed to groups outside the government, etc. And such realities are hampering the peace process and internal reconciliation in Afghanistan.

China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan have already taken up some kind of measures which may in future translate into joint border control and other ventures. I see a great potential all these countries have for the future

Q: Do you see it is about time that China takes a stern stance on Kashmir, where more than 3,000 youth have been blinded by the palette guns. Do you think that without solving Kashmir dispute the dream of materialzing China’s potential to the fullest can be achieved?

WS: The challenge is to have better lives, better future for the people of the region. I think all the countries in the region share the dream of a better future. China and its neighbouring countries need this initiative as it is mutually exclusive. I think there is need for mutual consent and cooperation, and we have to go beyond the cold war mindset as it’ll benefit no one.

Q: The increasing number of countries joining OBOR is a clear message of globalisation and a message of development and progress is reaching the world, which is responding to this message keenly. How do you see this impacting the countries who’ve opted out of it?

WS: Belt and Road Summit was attended by thousands of representatives from all over the globe, this shows the interest of the world in the Chinese Initiative. The Chinese and Pakistani governments have signed various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to Havelian Dry Port and other projects.

First the energy projects, then the road infrastructure, these steps mean that China wants really strong connectivity. You are absolutely right that more and more countries are getting onboard the OBOR. The countries that have decided to stand on the periphery have all the right to do so, it is their call. We should see how things unfold in the future for the region and its people.