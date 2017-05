NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: District Naushahro Feroze administration on Sunday handed over solar panels and pedestal fans to families of nine labourers killed in Gawadar by terrorists.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mudasar Shah and Assistant Commissioner Kandiaro Zain ul Aabdin visited the bereaved families at village Haji Muhammad Siddique Lakho near Kandiaro town.

Mudasar Shah assured that compensation amount announced by the Sindh government would soon be provided to the affected families as well.