Garhi Habibullah

Pakistan is beautiful! Why don’t we say it?

Coming across copious breathtaking landscapes and mind-blowing sceneries in the northern areas of Pakistan, I must say that Pakistan is absolutely matchless. I wonder why we don’t start claiming it before the world. Are we under estimating nature here in Pakistan? Once you start your journey towards the north, trust me, your inner feelings will be deeply thrilled by the signatures of nature, which you would see on every turn you take. This nature will provide you a real peace of mind, quietness and calmness. I must say that Pakistan’s natural beauty discloses the greatness of the almighty and supremacy of His creation. Whether these are the immeasurable plains, hills, sky touching mountains, green and brown valleys, silk like flowing rivers, lakes, and brooks each of these enhances the spirit in you and you would surely thank God for his creations.

Before I jump onto the topic of today, let me express my views on why are we suffering in terms of tourism in our northern areas. If we talk about and compare Pakistan with other countries and cities of the world then we must realise a few things. The thing about other places in the world outside Pakistan is that they have taken interest in their natural beauty and history. They have spent time and made efforts to make even most remote places easily reachable — using a combination of different commuting systems like train services, cable cars, hiking trails, buses, etc, they have managed to bring in the tourist. Here in Pakistan the one most important drawback is the roads leading us to the beautiful valleys of northern area. In other countries the government has provided tourist with not only tourist friendly, but extremely family friendly facilities as well, which we lack here in Pakistan. Tell me how many of you would take elderly family members or the kids to northern areas. The only most visited family place is Murree but trust me the beauty starts beyond that. The government of Pakistan really needs to do a lot more to not just attract people but by building an entire industry and an eco-system of ancillary services all of which work towards providing a great experience for travelers, adventure seekers and families. The government should think on and start something with domestic tourism. This type of tourism is something that can be started with just one change, little projection and also by word of mouth. After we gain the domestic tourism then we should start thinking on what planning is required for international tourism.

Now let’s come to the topic, Garhi Habibullah — a wonder hidden inside the northern areas of Pakistan. I must say it’s a hidden heaven on earth and everyone must explore it. Garhi Habibullah is a town and union council (an administrative subdivision) of Mansehra District in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. It is located in Mansehra Tehsil and lies to the east of the district capital Mansehra, towards the Kashmir frontier (near Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir). It is in an area affected by the 2005 earthquake. Fortunately, if we visit the place now, we realise how much things have improved since 2005. I must appreciate that the government has done a lot to manage these places and revive the lost existence of these places. If you are near Muzaffarabad than this is a must visit place. It will give you a sense of peace and tranquility at once. There is some spirit of serenity and calmness hidden in this area which appeases you.

If we talk about the history of the place, it is said that In 997 CE, Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi took over the Ghaznavid dynasty empire established by his father, Sultan Sebuktegin. In 1005 he conquered the Shahis in Kabul in 1005, and followed it by the conquests of Punjab region. The Delhi Sultanate and later Mughal Empire ruled the region. Also, you will see some forts and remains of that era in Muzaffarabad. The Pakhtunkhwa region became predominantly Muslim due to missionary Sufi saints whose dargahs dot the landscape of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. After the decline of the Mughal Empire, the Sikh Empire invaded and occupied Mansehra District. Muslims faced restrictions during the Sikh rule. During the period of British rule, Mansehra District increased in population and importance. Khan Habibullah Khan Shaheed then conquered this area with Syed Ahmed Shaheed. He was martyred near Shaheed Gali. Family of Habibullah Khan Shaheed ruled this area and contributed a lot including the development in educational sector. The head of the family was known as Khan of Ghari.

Since then the place began to be known as the Garhi Habibullah. This is a beautiful landscape that cannot be explained in words, one must see it to believe it. The people there are extremely welcoming, hospitable and above all honest as they still follow the good traditions and norms of their forefathers. No shopkeeper will charge extra for anything that you buy. Interestingly if you wish to taste something new at a restaurant they will offer a whole plate to taste for free. Such people I came across only in the Garhi Habibullah. Coming to the infrastructure, a fine road connects this place to Muzaffarabad. It’s a single vehicle road but not too dangerous like we have in Shogran or Toli Peer. If a few signs are installed on the track it will help the tourist and the visitors in reaching their destination. Craft shops are missing and this shows it’s not a well developed site in terms of tourism. You will come across a main bazaar in this area and small hotels and road side restaurants. If we talk about the bazaars, hotels and restaurants this place needs more development, but yes, the scenic beauty is as its peak. I think a little additions and tourist facilities can make this place a hotspot for tourists.