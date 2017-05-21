First metro train to reach Lahore in July 2017

Ready to roll out …. first train set of Lahore Orange Line has been unveiled in China … to be shipped soon to Pakistan IA …. pic.twitter.com/JbRcZ26Ue9 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 21, 2017

The train with five coaches has been designed for the 25.58 km Orange Line Metro in Lahore, Pakistan’s second largest city.An energy-saving air-conditioning system suitable for the constant high summer temperature and unstable voltage in Pakistan is the showpiece of the design, according to a corporation engineer.

The designed maximum operational speed of the train is around 80 km per hour. It will be delivered in July with another 26 following by the end of the year.Orange Line Metro train route will spread from Ali Town to Thokar Niaz Baig, from Multan Road to Scheme Mor, Chowburji, MAO College, Mall Road, Laxmi Chowk and Railway Station, from Garhi Shahu Bridge to GT Road and UET and from Pakistan Mint to Dera Gojran.