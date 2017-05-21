FATA in need of more funds for reconstruction, resettlement of IDPs

MIRANSHAH: The Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) development authority should allocate reasonable budget in line with the scale of devastation in Fata due to military operations highlighting that insufficient resources may hinder development and reconstruction phase in the operation ravaged areas of North Waziristan Agency and Fata.

The Political Agent of North Waziristan Capt (retd) Kamran Afridi stated this while interacting with Peshawar based journalists in Miranshah.

He apprised that the military phase in Fata is now over and it’s time for reconstruction and repatriation of internally displaced in the country.He further informed that out of total IDPs, only six percent are still in camps while 94 percent of the IDPS have returned to their respective areas of the Fata.

Those who were displaced to Bannu and other parts of the country were already repatriated to their respective areas, except the IDPs of the border villages with Afghanistan and South Waziristan have to return during Ramazan or may be after the Eid, PA North Waziristan said.

He further stated that the political administration had carried out four surveys to ascertain the losses and damages of the residents in the operations in the three sub-divisions of the North Waziristan and comprehensive reports were compiled that were shared with the military. Lack of internet facilities in the agency did not allow the reports to be submitted promptly to the office concerned which led to North Waziristan residents still being deprived of the compensation.

“We knew that those who were returned to their respective area, don’t have basic facilities in termed of a complete house or other living facilities, but civil and military are looking forward that with the help of local we will overcome the hardship in the end of this year,” Afridi said.