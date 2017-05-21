Edhi Foundation embarks on expansion of health facility in Karachi

The project is estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs20 million

Foundation to modernise ambulance services and open a midwifery training school

Edhi Foundation plans to convert its 20-bed maternity hospital at Musa Lane, old city area, into a 120-bed general hospital by end of the current year.

Faisal Edhi, son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, sharing with APP the details of the ambitious scheme, said a phase wise expansion of the hospital is underway.

“We have not sought any special support for the scheme which is meant to meet the needs of people pertaining to lowest income group in Karachi as well as those from remotest parts of Sindh and Balochistan,” he said in reply to a question.

The project is estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs20 million and is planned to be housed in a six storied building with the provision of modern gadgets manned by trained professionals.

Expressing his confidence that people will continue to back the foundation in its endeavour to provide free of cost medical and surgical services, he said that no special appeal has been made for donations.

“I am sure the commoners of the country will continue to contribute towards the cause so as to sustain the legacy set by Abdul Sattar Edhi and his devoted workers,” he said.

Faisal Edhi said that the holy month of Ramzan is crucial in terms of fund collection.

About reported decline in the donations to the foundation after the death of Abdul Sattar Edhi, he said Edhi’s team is working day and night to retain public faith.

Expressing his gratitude to the media for providing moral support to the foundation, he said that Pakistanis abroad can also play an important role in contributing to the Edhi’s mission of serving ailing humanity and relief work in case of natural and manmade disasters in the country and abroad.

With particular reference to the general hospital project, he said it was in view of the needs of the patients, transported by Edhi Ambulance Services from the different parts of Sindh and Balochistan to Karachi that the Edhi Foundation decided to have a full-fledged hospital.

“Idea is to provide an immediate free of cost medical support to patients,” he added.

To another query, Faisal Edhi said service of competent surgeons and allied professionals is being acquired with adequate arrangements to ensure that requirements of people are duly met without any compromise.

General surgery ward will be followed by the establishment of a midwifery school children ward, and eye-ward while gynaecology and obstetrics ward is already working.

“People need these facilities on urgent basis as private facilities are beyond their means while public sector facilities are either oversaturated or unable to deliver,” said Faisal Edhi.

He acknowledged that there was a need for a regular update in the professional capacities and skills of the ambulance drivers, medical technicians and paramedics.

Mentioning that Edhi Foundation was about to start the first ever school for the training of technicians and ambulance drivers, he said modernisation of Edhi ambulance service was a dream of Abdul Sattar Edhi.

“Moreover, our experience shows that many of the people die due to excessive bleeding, the absence of timely medical treatment and surgeries required within a few hours after sustaining serious injuries,” stressed the rescuer.

Faisal Edhi said that with the moral support and under the technical guidance of Prof Shershah Syed a midwifery training school coupled with similar facilities for nurses and paramedics will also be started under the scheme.

As for midwives, Faisal Edhi said that daughters of traditional birth attendants from rural areas of Sindh and Balochistan will be offered to seek updated hands-on training at the Edhi Hospital.

About the initiative to set up a training school for ambulance drivers and medical technicians, he said it was crucial to saving lives during conflicts and disasters.