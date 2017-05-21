Don’t make Jadhav’s issue controversial, says Nisar

Interior minister says Pakistan will not tolerate if Afghanistan to toe Indian line

Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that Kulbhushan Jadhav was convicted by the court of law as it was established that he was an Indian terrorist and an agent involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Had Jadhav not been arrested on time, he might have spread more destruction in Pakistan, he said while addressing passing-out parade of 800 recruits of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) at Warsak, some 20km northwest of the Peshawar city.

Nisar said that there was no doubt that the whole nation was united on national security issues and advised some misguided elements to avoid making this issue controversial. He pointed out that it was India and not Pakistan which had approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He said that the government would deal Jadhav case according to the law of the land. He said that terrorists were the enemy of Islam and humanity and would be dealt with iron hands. “You (new recruits) are not soldiers of Pakistan but the soldier of Islam who are fighting for peace by carrying out Raddul Fasaad operation,” he said.

He said that the FC troops who rendered their lives for the protection of motherland, were, in fact, the real heroes and the whole nation did recognise their sacrifices with high esteem. Paying tributes to the martyrs of the forces, he said that they did sacrifice for the national solidarity so that masses could live in a peaceful atmosphere.

The minister asked recruits that it was the initial phase of their career, so they would be doing a lot to defeat terrorism. He said that the government would take necessary steps for the betterment of the security forces, adding in last three years on directives of the prime minister about Rs 80 billion had been spent on the civil armed forces.

He said that 29 new wings would be established in coming two to three months. To a question, he said that Pakistan has close relations with Afghans and wants peace and stability in Afghanistan as it was in its own interests. However, if Afghanistan would toe Indian line then it would not be tolerated, he added.

He suggested that Afghanistan, instead of levelling allegations, should maintain its own internal affairs for stability in the region. About Pakistan-Iran ties, he said both countries were tied in Islamic brotherhood and would address problems with mutual understandings. For this purpose, he would visit Iran after the month of Ramazan to resolve specific bilateral issues, he added.