Domestic laws to take precedence in Jadhav case, says Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has rejected local criticism on Saturday,over the adverse International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling in the Kulbhu­shan Jadhav case and responded that domestic laws would prevail in the matter.

Aziz was speaking at a media briefing arranged to respond to the growing criticism of the government’s mishandling of the case at ICJ, which had been petitioned by India over Pakis­tan’s refusal to grant consular access to the convicted spy.

“The ICJ cannot supersede domestic laws. If someone is awarded the death penalty under our laws, they can’t invalidate it,” he maintained and assured that the proceedings in the case would be according to the law of the land.

The ICJ had on Thursday had stayed the execution of Jadhav till its final decision in the case and summoned a report on measures taken for the implementation of the order.

Aziz further added that the ICJ gave no directives on allowing consular access to India.He said Pakistan’s case with respect to the court’s jurisdiction and the merits of the case was very strong.

The ICJ had in its order indicating provisional measures dismissed Pakistan’s arg­u­ments related to reservations about the court’s jurisdiction, maintainability of petition and urgency of the matter.

The adviser said the government would strengthen the legal team that would appear before the world court when the hearing in the case resumed. However, no indication was made regarding whether the government would replace the lead counsel Khawar Qureshi, who is being accused of a lacklustre performance at the hearing for ‘provisional measures’.

Aziz clarified that the decision to send the lawyer to represent Pakistan in the Jadhav case, was a unanimous decision of all stakeholders in the country.

He further added that the ICJ took a favourable view of the Indian plea because New Delhi gave the impression that the execution was imminent. Furthermore, he said, the Europeans were staunchly opposed to the death penalty. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua highlighted that Jadhav’s mother had sent petitions against his death penalty and they were being considered.

Aziz also rejected all such reports stating that Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal’s visit to Pakistan last month was focused on seeking reprieve for Jadhav. He confirmed that Jindal’s meeting with PM Sharif was a private one.