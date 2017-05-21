DMA cheaply rents Centaurus mall’s facade for advertisement

The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) of the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has issued an offer letter to an advertising company in violation of court orders for displaying its advertisements on the glass wall of Centaurus Mall, a spot which is claimed the biggest display board in South Asia.

Earlier, in February this year, the DMA offered the previous contracting company to renew its contract for another term of one year with some new terms and conditions without publically inviting tenders from other firms against lump sum payment of Rs7,500,000, with relaxation by allowing payment in installments on quarterly basis within one week.

“Previously, Nash had gotten permission for 30,000 sq ft area. Contrary to this, it utilised 60,000 sq ft space with the connivance of DMA officials which caused Rs4,000,000 loss annually to CDA’s coffers,” DMA director said and adding that an inquiry should be initiated against responsible and the subsidiary of Nash named Creative Junction, which is a defaulter of Rs4 million of DMA. Justifying new offer letter he further said that due to this deal DMA would get additional Rs104 million income in the form of fee from this spot.

The previous contractor Nash claims that in reply to DMA’s offer, they submitted the first installment of Rs1,875,000 within six days through cheque No27909694 but DMA cancelled its offer letter on the pretext of cheque instead of pay order despite the fact that law wing of CDA advised DMA that the matter was sub juice so its offer letter could not be cancelled till the stay order is valid.

Later on, a new company, Deliver, installed its own poster at the same place without taking permission or approval from DMA in violation of MCI advertisement regulations. DMA, however, directed new advertiser to remove its unauthorised stickers pasted at Tower C of Centaurus Mall within two days otherwise they would be removed by DMA at owners risk and cost. It was alleged by people concerned that Deliver was successful to receive an offer letter from DMA by using the influence of a renowned senator at Rs250 per square foot for total 58,700 sq ft area at the same rates at which the place was let out in 2015. This left many questions unanswered and stones remained unturned.

CDA Director Public Relation Mazhar Hussain said that matter would be brought into the knowledge of high officials and an inquiry would be initiated if any illegality was found in the matter.