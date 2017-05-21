CPEC: SSUET students visit Gwadar

KARACHI: The Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) in a far-reaching academic initiative aimed at apprising its students of the background and benefits of the multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had a study visit to Gwadar.

An official of the institution said here on Sunday that a group of some 40 students, 10 faculty members and supporting staff of the university in this regard were taken to a visit to Gwadar through Makran Coastal Highway to show them the implementation of various projects being carried out under the CPEC.

The visit was organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Navy officials during which the students were briefed about the Gwadar Port and ongoing development sites.

The trip was enriched with briefings from the Pakistan Army, Navy, Gawadar Port Authority and Gwadar Development Authority officials on CPEC progress, future plans and their impact on Pakistan.

The tour was followed by report writing and presentations by students on what they had learned and the outcome of the visit.

In connection with more exposure to CPEC the visiting SSUET students along with the faculty members participated in number of events which included an international conference on economic, business and social research organised by the Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Science l at Uthal Campus; a seminar on CPEC priorities and challenges, a seminar on CPEC myths and challenges, organised by the Institute of Engineering Pakistan.

Besides, SSUET is planning to invite the vice-chancellors of both public and private universities from Sindh and Balochistan to share the valuable information on current and future scenario of CPEC and its impact on Pakistani youth.