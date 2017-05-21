Chehlum for Mashal Khan to be held today

The chehlum for Mashal Khan who was stripped, beaten, shot, and thrown from the second floor of his hostel by a violent mob on April 13 which had accused him of blasphemy will be observed in his native town Zaida, Swabi today.

Prayers will be held for the student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan who was killed over blasphemy allegations.

The police after investigation have so far arrested 57 people suspected to be involved in Mashal’s killing.

The most recent arrested was of Hammad, a student of Zoology at AWKUM.

On May 16, the police arrested a lecturer of Islamic Studies and two students in Mashal’s murder case.

Wajid, alias Malang, was a lecturer at a government degree college. Other suspects included students Jalal and Sajid.

According to the police, Wajid was the right-hand man of the main accused in the case, Arif, who was on the run and had also given an fiery speech before Mashal was murdered by a mob.