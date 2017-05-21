Budget will be pro-people, pro-farmers and pro-businessman: CM Shehbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced on Sunday that no additional taxes will be imposed in the provincial budget 2017-18.

While presiding a high-level meeting to take recommendations on the forthcoming provincial budget, Sharif claimed that the budget would be people-friendly. “The budget would be pro-people, pro-farmers and pro-businessman,” the chief minister added, “government will expand the ambit of wellbeing programmes by adding more new schemes in the budget.”

The chief minister said that government will continue to pursue its policy of ‘equal progress for urban-rural areas’.

“We will allocate additional resources to underprivileged areas,” he added. Sharif said that it is his priority to provide quality public services to the people.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, MNA Hamza Shahbaz Sharif. Law Minister Rana Sanaullah also attended the meeting through a video link.