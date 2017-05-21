AIOU wins HEC’s research grants

Faculty of Education at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) achieved the distinction by winning Higher Education Commission (HEC) special grants for its five research-based projects.

This was in addition to HEC’s thematic research grant against the faculty’s two others programs. The achievement was the result of hectic research-based activities, pursued by the University during the last two and half years, in accordance with the futuristic vision of the University’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui.

According to the Faculty of Education Dean Dr Nasir Mahmood, the department was also receiving funds from an NGO, PARWAN for the development of postgraduate diploma programs in the area of early childhood care and education.

The faculty is also engaged with UNICEF, UNESCO and JICA to develop postgraduate and certificate courses and material to cater to the requirement of trained teachers in the area of Non-Formal Basic Education (NFBE). They are providing financial support for carrying out the program.

The main focus of the all research-based activities was to address the socio-economic issues of the society, besides promoting quality education through the non-formal mood of learning.

The University has also submitted a number of research proposals to HEC for the next year under National Research Program for the Universities (NRP). There has been an upward trend of winning research grants from national and international institutions in the recent years.

This helped the AIOU to improve its academic ranking and to maintain its learning standard in terms of quality and productivity.

In order to develop a research culture and fulfil its main academic responsibility, creating and disseminating knowledge, the vice chancellor has taken a number of initiatives that include special incentives to the faculty and non-faculty members for doing research, relating to the community’s welfare.

The University held a number of national and international conferences in the recent years to share and disseminate research in various disciplines for the benefit of the society.