24 arrested over alleged plot to smuggle drugs from Spain to Liverpool

Twenty-four people have been arrested over a suspected plot to smuggle drugs to Liverpool from Spain.
Spanish police said they were holding 21 people who allegedly trafficked cannabis to the city hidden in packs of marble tiles.
Merseyside Police arrested three further suspects.
Spain’s Policia Nacional also said five cannabis production centres had been dismantled, and thousands of plants seized.
Ladrillos y #marihuana en lugar de mármol. 24 detenidos que ocultaban la droga en camiones con destino a #Liverpoolhttps://t.co/ACu6HvFeTD pic.twitter.com/Z7k5vTGSLo
— Policía Nacional (@policia) May 20, 2017