2 robbers killed in police encounter

NAUSHERO FEROZ: Two alleged robbers have been killed in a police encounter in Patedian area of Naushero Feroz Sunday morning.

According to the police, Munawar Solangi and Shafi Solangi, along with three others, were attempting a robbery when the police caught them. The officials said they opened fire at the reported robbers, which killed Munawar and Shafi, while the other three managed to escape.

Police have also stated that various cases had been registered against the deceased. However, the family members claimed that they were innocent.