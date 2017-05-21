2 police officers killed, 1 injured in suspected target killing

KARACHI: Two police officers were reportedly killed and one “seriously injured” in a firing incident near the Dhoraji area on Saturday night,the police stated.

Security officials informed that as a result of firing on a police vehicle, Assistant Sub-Inspector Iftikhar and Head Constable Younus were killed instantaneously, while another official was injured.

“It looks like a target killing incident for now,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Faisal Abdullah noted, adding that all three officers sustained bullet wounds to their torsos.

The SSP mentioned that 12 shells of 9mm and .30 bore pistols were recovered from the site and that an investigation is underway with the help of CCTV footage.

On the other hand, CTD in-charge Raja Umar Khattab, commenting on the matter, explained that the site of attach was the police van’s regular spot and the attackers made use of nighttime to escape.

Khattab went on to say that the act was likely perpetrated by terrorists from banned organisations.

Karachi police chief Mushtaq Mehar, has announced a Rs2.5 million reward for anyone who could provide details of the suspects’ identification. Although no one has stepped forward to provide any details relating to the incident, but eyewitnesses have stated that 4 suspects riding on two motorcycles carried out the attack.