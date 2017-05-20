Weather: Met Office predicts rain today

LAHORE: Rain reduced the intensity of heat in different parts of the country, and more rain is predicted in several cities on Saturday, according to MET office.

It rained heavily in Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Jhelum, Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur, Quaidabad and its adjacent areas, Larkana, Sukkur, Ghotki, and parts interior Sindh.

The weather department has predicted rain in Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Southern Punjab, Peshawar, and some parts of Kashmir.

Earlier, strong winds caused an under-construction wall to collapse on Saturday night in in Misri Shah area of Lahore, killing three labourers and injuring five others.

The labourers were asleep on the roof of a warehouse when the unfortunate incident occurred. The deceased have been identified as a 50-year-old Yaseen, 32-year-old Bashir and 28-year-old Irfan.

Police and rescue officials shifted the injured and deceased to Mayo Hospital.

The windstorm also resulted in injuries to three members of a family after the roof of their house collapsed on them in Baghanbura locality of the city. The injured were shifted to Services Hospital for treatment.