We broke the backbone of terrorism in the country: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Minister of Railways Saad Rafique said,“we broke the backbone of terrorism in the country.”

He was talking at a school event in the Jung area of Lahore. “We are also working on improving [security] situation in Karachi.” he further said.

While taking a jibe at her political opponents he said, ‘tabdeeli’ (change) does not come from leveling allegations, but for change to happen leaders have to work really hard.

“We are working hard for the country,” he said, adding that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership brought Chinese investors in the country. “We are building roads and producing electricity. We will change the face of the country. We will change our country’s future.”

He remarked, “All media channels portray politicians as bad. If we are so bad then why do people continue to vote for us?”

He also said that people continue vote for them because they know who’ll work for them and who’s going to provide relief to them.

