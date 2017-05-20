Three dead, five injured as strong winds wreak havoc in Lahore

LAHORE: Strong winds caused an under-construction wall to collapse on Saturday night in in Misri Shah area of Lahore, killing three labourers and injuring five others.

The labourers were asleep on the roof of a warehouse when the unfortunate incident occurred. The deceased have been identified as a 50-year-old Yaseen, 32-year-old Bashir and 28-year-old Irfan.

Police and rescue officials shifted the injured and deceased to Mayo Hospital.

The windstorm also resulted in injuries to three members of a family after the roof of their house collapsed on them in Baghanbura locality of the city. The injured were shifted to Services Hospital for treatment.

Strong winds also uprooted several trees and knocked down billboards in the city.