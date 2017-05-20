Students’ clash: Quaid-e-Azam University closed sine die

ISLAMABAD: Owing to the growing tension in the aftermath of a clash between two groups of students here on Saturday, Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) has been closed sine die and students have been asked to vacate hostels forthwith.

It appeared a war-like situation at the university, when members of Sindhi and Balochi students groups pelted stones on each other. As a result, over a dozen students sustained injuries, who were shifted to various hospitals of the federal capital.

Soon after the eruption of the clash, the police and Rangers reached the university and used teargas to disperse the warring students and control the situation.

Keeping in view the situation at the university, VC Dr Javed Ashraf issued a notification that the classes at QAU have been suspended till further notice. However; the university would remain open for staff and faculty.

The notification, a copy of which is available with Pakistan Today, reads, “It is notified for the information of all boarder students that keeping in view the existing law and order situation in the University all the Boys Hostels of the University are being closed with immediate effect till further order. Resident students are, therefore, directed to vacate the hostel immediately.”

Sources privy to the development told Pakistan Today that the members of Sindhi and Balochi students groups clashed over some trifle issue a week ago in which at least five students were wounded. Despite the fact, later, they settled their issue; however, suddenly they confronted each other at the university to settle the old score, which is unfortunately a common practice in the university.

Sources said that 18 injured students have been shifted to PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals in ambulances and all are stated stable.

They said that the actual number of injured students is more; however they were shifted to Bhara Kahu hospital and private hospitals to avoid possible police detention.

It is pertinent to note that despite the fact that QAU being the top ranked university in the country, however, it is quite unfortunate clashes among various groups of students became a routine there.