SSU commandos win medals in shooting championship

KARACHI: The Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos won two gold and one silver medal in a two-day first Karachi Garrison Skeet and Shooting Range (KGSSR) Open Shooting Championship-2017.

As many as 120 shooters from all Rifle Associations, Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU), Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Rangers, Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) Wah, Police, Airport Security Force (ASF), Anti-Narcotics Force and civilians, including professional/renowned shooters from all across the country, participated in the competition.

SSU Commandant Maqsood Ahmed, while talking to the commandos who won the medals, extended his heartiest congratulations for winning KGSSR Open Shooting Championship-2017.

The commandant further said that special attention is being given to providing modern training to the SSU commandos.

Commando Arsalan Anwar won a gold medal in the International Defensive Pistol Association tactical shooting and Commando Abdul Shakoor won a gold medal in 25-meter pistol category, while Commando Abdullah won a silver medal in the International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA) tactical shooting.