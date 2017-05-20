Sindh to recruit 600 public prosecutors: Lanjar

SUKKUR: Sindh Law and Prisons Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has said that 600 prosecutors will be appointed soon at a district level for speedy court proceedings.

He also announced Rs 10 million for the Sukkur High Court Bar and Lawyers Societies in Sukkur, Ghotki and Nauhsehro Feroze.

Addressing at a reception hosted in his honour by the Sukkur High Court Bar Association, Lanjar said that the province has many skilled lawyers who had played an important role in the restoration of democracy.

The minister said that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has given him the task of resolving problems confronted by the lawyers. Around 600 new jobs have been created in BPS-17 & 18 and very soon prosecutors will be appointed in the province, he added.

A shuttle service for lawyers will be started very soon from Ghotki and Nauhsehro Feroze to Sukkur, the minister announced.