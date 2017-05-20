PTI, PML-N lawyers clash at LHCBA

Lahore: Disorder followed after Lawyers associated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and those associated with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) clashed outside Lahore High Court Bar Association on Saturday.

PTI lawyers allegedly raised slogans against PM Nawaz.

Lawyers, affiliated (PML-N) were protesting the lawyer’s convention in Panama verdict and retaliated to PTI’s provocations when the protest went rogue.

During the protest venue of the convention was vandalised and protesters shouted slogans against the convention.