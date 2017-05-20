Police foil major terror bid in Peshawar, arrest suspect

PESHAWAR: Security forces thwarted a major terror bid in Peshawar and arrested a suspect during an operation that was conducted in Mattani area of Peshawar.

Arms, explosive material were also recovered from the suspect’s possession.

Talking to media, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Tahir Khan said that police officers conducted a raid at suspect Khanzala’s house and recovered the weapons.

He said that 400kg explosive material, five rocket shells, 12 hand grenades, 42 detonators, 25 remote control devices, ten pocket phones and pistol were hidden in the house.