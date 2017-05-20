PEMRA asks TV channels to be careful in Ramzan

PEMRA has issued a reminder to all the TV channels and FM radio stations to strictly follow the Ramzan guidelines that were issued by the regulator on May 3, 2017.

PEMRA will constantly be monitoring the upcoming Ramzan transmissions of all the channels and radio stations and strict action will be taken against those violating the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015 as well as the Ramzan guidelines.

‘If PEMRA receives any complaint during Ramzan transmission on violation of Code of Code, an action will be taken under sections 27, 29 or 30 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002’.