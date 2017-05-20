Pakistan is trying to promote E-commerce: Anusha

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rahman has said that Pakistan has taken many concrete steps to create an enabling environment for E-commerce online businesses.

She was talking to Senior Advisor of the International Trade Center of the lead UN Agency for Development of Trade and Commerce (UNCTAD) James Howe Leslie, who called on her here on Friday.

The both sides discussed many issues of mutual interest including E-commerce platforms and other value chain component as well as E-solutions.

The discussion was with specific reference to enabling Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to have viable online businesses.

She said that Pakistan was spearheading E-commerce related initiative in WTO and our mission at WTO is bringing together like minded countries to take forward the E-commerce related agenda.

The minister highlighted the infrastructure in Pakistan that had been put in place in IT & telecom sector and informed the delegate that we have created a holistic digital ecosystem so that online businesses could flourish. We have already connected more than 40 million people through mobile broadband in the last two years.

“We have friendly investment policies particularly focusing on promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship. In this regard we have established National Incubation Center with public private partnership and going to establish three more such incubation centers in three major cities of Pakistan.

She underscored the importance of training for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to go online market their products and fully benefit from the potential of E-commerce”, she added.

She also shred the details of recent GoP MOU on E-commerce with Alibaba who agreed to impart training to Pakistani MSMEs to come online, in addition to their future investment strategy in Pakistan. She further invited James and ITC to collaborate with the USF and to help them with appropriate design and the actual implementation of the SME related E-commerce initiative.