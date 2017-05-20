NICs not to be blocked now, Nisar tells Jhagra

Federal Minister for Interior Affairs Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra at Governor’s House here on Saturday and discussed various matters especially with reference to law and order as well as the issues relating to restoration of blocked national identity cards.

Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam, Haji Shahji Gul Afridi; Parliamentary Leader of PML-N in the provincial assembly, Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha; former chief minister, Pir Sabir Shah and other concerned prominent figures were present on this occasion.

The federal minister apprised the governor that from now onward, the national identity cards would not be blocked rather notices would be issued to the concerned persons. Further, he said, 1,79,000 blocked national identity cards will be restored for sixty days while 35,085 have been kept blocked whereas 1,74,184 NICs have been verified.

Similarly, he said, if from amongst the aforementioned persons would be able to produce NIC issued before 1978 or provide proof of landed properties, having ownership of that time or any other documentary proof of identity or someone from amongst the family members would have been government servant before 1990; then they would be issued national identity cards.

The minister was also of the view that after Ramzan more federal ministers would visit the province from time to time to help the people in easing their life.

Meanwhile, KP Governor Iqba Zafar Jhagra highlighted the pace of progress on the ongoing developmental projects and law and order situation in FATA. He wished more effective role of the federal minister for interior affairs to resolving the issue of blocked national identity cards and also welcomed the strategy of the federal governor for issuing fresh national identity cards to the respective NIC holders.