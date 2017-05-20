NBF publishes English book “The Use of Force in International Law”

A new English book of Dr Waseem Ahmad Qureshi titled “The Use of Force in International Law” has been published by the National Book Foundation (NBF).

The book containing 209 pages with a tag price of Rs 200, the members of Readers Book Club may have it at 55pc discount for Rs 90 only, said a press release here.

This book fulfills the main objectives of NBF to provide the readers useful, important and quality books at very low price. “The Use of Force in International Law” is strong on history, explaining how the concept of the use of force has evolved over the ages until it was given its present scope under the United Nations Charter.

This book is exceptionally valuable for postgraduate students of law, international relations, political science and defense and strategic studies. Author Dr Waseem Qureshi holds doctorate degree in law. He has been working as Punjab additional advocate general and currently he is enrolled as advocate in Supreme Court of Pakistan. He is recipient of the Ordine Della Stella D’Italy.

He has also been Fulbright Fellow at Washington College of Law, American University, Washington DC, USA, in 2005. Dr Waseem Ahmad Qureshi is hopeful that this book will serve as a practical guide for legal practitioners, as well as an educational tool and academic reference for students and teachers of international relations, international law, political science and defence and strategic studies courses across Pakistan.