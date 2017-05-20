Mob lynches suspected robber in Karachi

KARACHI: A suspected robber was beaten to death by an angry mob in Orangi Town area of the metropolis on Saturday, while his accomplice was injured.

According to rescue sources, two unknown robbers, aged between, 30 and 32, were fleeing after looting and injuring a citizen in Orangi Town No-1, when the area people chased and overpowered them. Later, they beat them, ruthlessly. As a result, one of them died on the spot while his accomplice suffered severe injuries.

Police reached the scene and arrested the injured bandit. However, the identity of the robbers could not be ascertained yet.

The body was shifted to Qatar Hospital for medico-legal formalities and the injured robber was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a treatment.