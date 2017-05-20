Minister issues directives for completion of teachers’ biometric

KARACHI: Sindh Education and Literacy Minister Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has directed monitoring officers of District Ghotki to complete biometric of the teachers in two weeks and match their data with district education officers to enable them to assign teaching staff where they are needed the most.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of education officers at Jam House here on Saturday.

Director Secondary Schools Abdul Aziz Hakro, Director Primary Schools Abdul Gafar Mahar, DOs and monitoring officers also attended the meeting.

It should be the final biometric of the teachers so that they might be posted on a permanent basis and school affairs might be run smoothly, said the minister.

The minister said that there should be a close coordination between education officers and monitoring officers to enhance educational standards in the area.

Dahar said that biometric system was introduced to identify the ghost teachers but not to create problems for the teachers. So it should be used in promoting education, he added.