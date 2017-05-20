Lions and jackals

Mian Sahib has compared himself as a lion and the opposition parties 100 jackals while according to him in an unequal duel. The image of a lion of to-day is that of a marauding brute. It does not befit Mian Sahib to reduce himself even symbolically to animal status. A lion compares poorly with a jackal which is a cunning animal while a lion is a brute and so called king of Jungle. Pakistan is not a jungle but a country of 200 million people. Mian Sahib needs to adopt the slogan of a Shaheen instead of a lion which is now a degrading symbol in our parlance.

Dr Muhammad Yaqoob Bhatti

Lahore