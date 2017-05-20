LHCBA, SCBA decide to launch movement against PM Nawaz

The Lahore High Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Bar Association on Saturday decided to launch a movement against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The decision comes in the wake of Supreme Court’s decision in the Panama Leaks case. It was decided at the Lawyers’ Convention held at the Lahore High Court Bar Association earlier to stage a movement against the pm.

According to the decision, the lawyers will observe token strike on every Thursday and movement will be launched across the country.

The final decision in this regard will be announced at a press conference later today.

Earlier the lawyers affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and those affiliated with Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) clashed at the Lawyers’ Convention outside Lahore High Court Bar Association.